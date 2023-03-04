Analysis: Southampton 0-1 Leicester

Leicester could have gone as high as 12th with a win at Southampton, but instead remain 15th, three points clear of the drop zone.

Defeat at St Mary's means Brendan Rodgers' side have now lost each of their past four, scoring once in a defeat by Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, Leicester have picked up just seven points from 10 matches.

It was, as it so often is with Leicester this season, a case of what might have been.

The visitors had the pick of the chances throughout with forward Kelechi Iheanacho gifted an opportunity midway through the second period, intercepting a pass from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, but lifting his effort into roof of the net.

And in the last embers of the match Bazunu failed to connect to Maddison's outswinging cross, leaving Harry Souttar with an open goal, but the defender's header clipped the top of the crossbar and went over.

Leicester are at home to out-of-form Chelsea next Saturday. Will they finally stop the rot?