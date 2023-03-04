Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Stamford Bridge: "A win and a rare goal are two things Chelsea fans should be celebrating right now but it would certainly be too early to say Graham Potter has turned a corner.

﻿"Against Leeds there were spells of really good performance - particularly in the first half - but by the end they were hanging on and that is unlikely to be good enough for Chelsea fans, particularly against a side with just one away win all season.

"There's something to build on with this result and Chelsea will hope they can carry momentum from this win into Tuesday's crucial Champions League last 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund, who won the first leg 1-0."