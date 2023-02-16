Callum Wilson says he will take Newcastle's unbeaten run over a rollercoaster of winning and losing, even if it means they ultimately end up with fewer points.

The Magpies equalled their club record of 17 games unbeaten with a draw at Bournemouth but are winless in five of their past six games.

He told the Footballer's Football Podcast that the morale boost of avoiding defeat was crucial for the atmosphere inside a dressing room.

"You are not playing tennis with your emotions," he said. "When you're performing consistently, you know the results will come rather than winning then losing and having to keep bouncing back.

"If we carry on with our defensive record, we know we are going to score goals so we will start winning games. It's just a case of turning those draws into wins but the Premier League is relentless."

He also recognised that Newcastle's success this season has meant teams approach matches with them in a different way.

"Now, they're seeing a point against us as a good result," he said. "Everyone is camping in so it's up to us to rise up to that challenge.

"We've got a tricky game next against Liverpool, then Manchester United in the cup final and then Manchester City. It boosts morale when you are undefeated."

Is Bruno Guimaraes' absence to blame for the past two draws?

And how does Wilson feel players should behave around referees?

