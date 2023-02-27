Dyche on scoring goals, away form and Arsenal
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Everton’s game at Arsenal on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is “recovering” but Dyche gave no timescale on his return.
He accepts scoring goals has been a recurring problem but insists the signs are positive: “We have got to take responsibility as a group for making and taking chances. I’ve seen it all in football and the longer you go without scoring, the stats say the more likely you are to score.”
Having a “killer instinct in both boxes” is critical to his philosophy: “You have to do the work at both ends and be clinical in both boxes. On the training ground, we are working on as many different things as we can to affect the opposition while keeping our box quiet.”
On Everton’s poor away record of just one win in 11 games: “Most teams have stronger home forms for all kinds of scientific reasons but it’s about the consistency of performances home and away. We want our players to have a strong jaw and an edge to their play away from home.”
Playing Arsenal at Emirates Stadium is not a free hit for Everton: “People may think we won’t get anything but that doesn’t mean we think like that. They’re having a fine season but we are going there with the intention to get something out of the game.”