All eyes will be on Etihad Stadium on Sunday as second-placed Liverpool face leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

Only one point separates the sides with eight games remaining, so we have been asking how you are feeling prior to the game?

Here are some of your comments:

Lyndon: Liverpool had endured a lot of highs and lows before we eventually landed the Premier League title after more than 30 years since our last league title win. Sunday is huge in terms of the title destination. I believe Liverpool are capable of winning but have we still have difficult games after this match.

Michael: I wouldn’t say either team are playing their greatest football right now. Somehow both just keep winning. It’s going to be nerve wracking and I’m not looking forward to it. And yet I can’t wait either!

Solomon: It's a do-or-bust game and so, inevitably, it triggers a lot of anxiety. I am feeling nervous. Liverpool have been somewhat sloppy of late - even though we have ground out the results. We can't afford any sloppiness on Sunday.

Ben: I feel this is our best squad ever. And while we’re less wealthy, we’ve bought brilliantly - and our advantage is we’re more mentally together as a team than City. Home advantage makes a big difference but I think we can pull off a win. Get on the front foot with Diaz, Trent and Jota - and really go for their throat. We need to shake them.

Clive: The coolest heads will prevail. It's slightly more important for Liverpool to get a result than City, but there are still 21 points after it to play for. Liverpool have the harder run-in, but a full squad and game-changing subs are getting the job done. City still lack the cutting edge of an out-and-out striker which may cost them. Can't call it.

Andy: Obviously we are in good form, and although I'm not 100% confident we will get the win, I'm still looking forward to it massively. Liverpool and City are two amazing teams who you could say both deserve to be Premier League champions based on how they play. But there can only be one in the end. We have the tougher fixtures after this game.

