'Bowen is so important to this team'

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison said Jarrod Bowen's return could be vital if West Ham want to reach a first European semi-final since 1976.

After recovering from a fractured foot which saw him miss two games, Bowen has scored in successive games for the Hammers.

Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He’s been outstanding. They missed him for a few weeks when he was injured, but he’s so important to this team.

"Not only his goals, but his work-rate is fantastic. When you go down to 10 men, you need that work-rate from your wide men. His goal was very good. I know it took a deflection off Boateng, but he did ever so well to get in there. He reacted quickest and that’s why he’s scored that many goals this season.

"The back four were fantastic, the midfield was good. Everyone put a shift in, even up to Antonio up front, who had to be that focal point holding the ball up.

"David Moyes will be happy. He’s got his team really well-drilled and they will work on these kind of scenarios in training - going down to 10 men - and they defended brilliantly.

"They got a bit of luck but they earned that luck from the way they defended - so credit to West Ham."

On what he expects in the second leg, Morrison said: "The atmosphere will be hostile and it will be a really close game, because Lyon can cause a lot of problems and they are a threat and have a lot of good attacking players.

"But I question them defensively, so I think West Ham can go there and cause a problem, defend well and score goals. For me, West Ham are the slight favourites."

