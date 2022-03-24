Kyle Walker-Peters says he wants to emulate the international career of World Cup winner Philipp Lahm after achieving his first England call-up.

The 24-year-old could make his debut against Switzerland on Saturday and was recently compared to the Germany star by his club boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for his ability to play on both flanks.

“It’s nice to be compared to top, top footballers,” he said. “Versatility is something I’ve had from when I was young.

“I’ve played in midfield, left-back and right-back so hopefully, yes, I can be England’s Philipp Lahm.

“There’s a long way to go until I can do that.”

Walker-Peters was drafted into the England squad after Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out and is hoping to impress Gareth Southgate during this break.

“I just want to do well this week and see what happens,” he said. “I have proved a few people wrong and I am focussed on keeping improving.”