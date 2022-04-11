Paris St-Germain are in talks to sign striker Romelu Lukaku only a year after the 28-year-old joined the Blues for £98m from Inter Milan. (Sun), external

A number of Premier League and European clubs are expected to make a summer move for Chelsea's 19-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who has impressed on loan at Huddersfield this season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Blues have approached Arsenal's English academy forward Khayon Edwards over a potential summer transfer, with the 18-year-old yet to agree a professional deal with the Gunners. (Goal), external

