Smith on injuries, relegation fight and facing former club

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lukas Rupp has trained all week and will be available, while Josh Sargent should be involved if he gets through training on Friday.

Christoph Zimmermann is out with a hip issue and Kenny McLean is having an injection on a fractured toe today. Smith said he will play tomorrow "if selected".

He added that McLean "won’t want our sympathy" and hopes the injection will take the pain away.

Christos Tzolis "has to prove he is in front of the players in the same position as him - it doesn’t matter what you paid for him".

On facing relegation, Smith said: "It’s still mathematically possible, so we’ll still try".

He said the Newcastle game was a kick in the teeth "but we have had plenty this season". He added: "We will take each games as it comes and try and win on Saturday."

On facing Villa again, Smith said: "Looking forward to it. Great memories of the club" but said his focus is on his current job with Norwich.

On Emi Buendia facing his former club, Smith said: "Terrific player. Every Norwich fan will tell you that. Talent no question, heart and desire no question."

