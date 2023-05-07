Blair Spittal hailed "phenomenal" striker Kevin van Veen after the Dutchman hit his 25th goal of the season with a sumptuous individual strike against Kilmarnock.

The 2-0 win at Fir Park means the Steelmen are nine points clear of the relegation play-off spot and highly likely to still be a Premiership club next term.

“He’s been superb for us all season,” Spittal, who netted the opening goal at Fir Park, said of Van Veen. “He deserves all the plaudits he’s been getting over the last number of months.

“His touch for his goal was just ridiculous. It capped off a really good team performance for us. When he’s on it, he’s absolutely phenomenal.

"For a player to score that amount of goals this season for a team which hasn’t probably performed to the heights we've wanted, I think it speaks volumes of him.”

Spittal revealed he voted for Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate as PFA Scotland player of the year (you can't choose a team-mate), but says Van Veen deserves to be in the running for the award.

"He deserves all the plaudits he’s going to get," the 27-year-old added.

"It’s going to be easy to say that Celtic players will be right up there for player of the year but I think what Kevin has done for a team like Motherwell, he certainly deserves to be a contender. “