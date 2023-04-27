Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin said Manchester City "played like the champions" in Wednesday's win over Arsenal, who "looked a little bit lost"

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It was very much the master and his apprentice.

"Arsenal from the get-go really didn’t have any answers to the way City set up. They made the pitch so big and Arsenal looked a little bit lost. They looked like boys in the first half, they didn’t know what to do.

"City just played through the thirds and they do what they do. They stuck to the game plan and Pep Guardiola got it right again.

"Mikel Arteta has been outstanding all season but this is the game they really wanted. They haven’t got it and now the pressure is on. City played like the champions."

Former City goalkeeper Shay Given added: "I’ve heard from an Arsenal point of view they over-respected City. Maybe they didn’t respect City enough because they were so open.

"It was 2-0 at half-time and it could have been four or five and out of sight. It was chance after chance after chance. Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland were excellent, but Arsenal didn’t help themselves."

Did you know?

Before this game, the Opta Season Predictor gave Man City a 79% chance of winning the title, and Arsenal a 21% chance. Following City's 4-1 win, they now have a 92% chance of winning the league, compared to just 8% now for the Gunners.

