Thomas Frank feels Brentford were shown the respect they deserved by Chelsea in Wednesday's win at Stamford Bridge.

Despite their position in the table, the Bees went into the game without a win in six, but Frank was surprised by Frank Lampard's team selection offering little attacking threat.

"So nice to win," he said.

"This was a well-deserved win. We were aggressive in the high press especially in the first half. Second half it was a little bit more difficult for us to do.

"I was pleased Chelsea showed us so much respect.

"I respect every team. We don't fear any team, but we need to be very respectful. We spoke about the team when we saw the line-up. They are still top players where one moment can decide the game."