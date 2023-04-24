Former Tottenham and Newcastle United midfielder Chris Waddle says Spurs' players should reimburse the fans who travelled to St James' Park for the embarrassing 6-1 defeat.

The ex-England international was working on the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and had this to say at half-time: "You’ve got to question Tottenham about the pride, work-rate and honesty.

"I’ve been so disappointed. The travelling fans booed, and rightly so. These players should reimburse those fans because that is literally one of the worst performances I have ever seen.

"For a top-five football club, it is embarrassing. I know people say they don’t win a lot, if you look at their stadium, their facilities, they don’t buy players cheap. If you look at this team, they are just going through the motions.

"From the first kick-off, they didn’t have belief. It doesn’t matter what system you play, you’ve got to make it work and they just lay down. You can dig the lot out.

"That is not good enough and I would get somebody in until the end of the season - because they are lucky if they will finish in the top 10."

Did you know?

Newcastle took a 5-0 lead within 21 minutes - the second-earliest a side has done so in the Premier League after Manchester City against Watford in September 2019 (18th minute).

Having won the reverse fixture in October, the Magpies have completed a league double against Spurs for the first time since 2015-16.

Spurs have conceded nine goals in their past two league matches. It’s the most goals they’ve conceded across two consecutive league games since May 2003.

