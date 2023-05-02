Former Premier League defender Micah Richards believes goalkeeper Neto isn't getting the credit he deserves for the part he has played in Bournemouth's impressive season.

The experienced Brazilian joined the Cherries last summer and was appointed as captain by boss Gary O'Neil in February.

Ex-England international Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I used to play with him at Fiorentina. What a goalkeeper.

"His feet speed, his hand speed, his distribution - everything about him was marvellous. Not only that, he was a great character.

"We all backed Bournemouth to go down. When you look at their squad compared with everyone else's, you are thinking they have not got that much quality.

"For him to come in with experience from Barcelona, Valencia, Fiorentina and Juventus, and be made captain, just shows you what type of guy he really is.

"I messaged him a couple of months ago to say all the best and he was up for the fight. He said he can’t wait for it. He’s relishing the task of staying up.

"He’s been a key component for me. We talk about the defence, midfield and attack, but when you’ve got a steady number one it makes a massive difference."

New York Times journalist Rory Smith added: "Their recruitment, on the whole, has been quite smart.

"When O’Neil came in they picked up quite quickly and then seemed to drop off again. You wondered if the bounce had worn off.

"They added a couple in January that just seemed to spur them on a little bit. They haven’t spent hugely, they’ve had to spread it quite thinly - which is a challenge and a lot don’t get it right."

