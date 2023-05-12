Hearts clash a 'must-win' for St Mirren

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson believes his side must take three points from Saturday’s home clash with Hearts if they are to achieve a place in Europe next season.

The Paisley club are currently sixth, four points behind the Tynecastle club in fourth, with only the top four places guaranteed a European place as it stands.

Robinson’s men lost to Hibernian last time out and face both Celtic and Rangers in their final three games, making Saturday’s fixture with Hearts all the more important.

"I usually play everything down, but it's a must-win," the St Mirren boss said. "We have to play as if we are 1-0 down. We have to play without fear, be the attacking team.

"We have absolutely nothing to lose. There was no expectation for us to get this far and I have told the boys we have got our praise for top six now.

"So we have enjoyed that, let's go and get more praise and get the recognition the players deserve for trying to get into Europe."