Motherwell will be without Calum Butcher after the defender suffered a foot injury in midweek.

Harry Paton and Dan Casey are doubts but Callum Slattery returns from a ban. Riku Danzaki remains out along with long-term absentees Joe Efford, Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley.

United striker Steven Fletcher is a doubt after playing with a torn groin muscle against Kilmarnock as left-back Aziz Behich returns from suspension.