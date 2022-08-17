Hearts' good spirits require caution in Zurich

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Scotland in St Gallen

Hearts fans making their way to Switzerland will undoubtedly arrive in good spirits after a convincing win at the weekend against Dundee United, but they should also travel with an element of caution.

Although Zurich have been forced to move their home leg of this Europa League play-off to St Gallen, around 80 miles east, the Swiss champions already have beaten Linfield home and away to reach this stage.

Indeed, it took an extra-time goal from Qarabag to knock them out of the Champions League qualifiers last month.

They also have goals in their squad, with midfielder Fabian Rohner and Ivan Santini, the experienced Croat striker, already on target this campaign.

Their manager, Franco Foda, is also vastly experienced and took over in the summer after resigning as head coach of Austria following the failure to lead them to the World Cup - with defeat by Scotland the final straw.

Foda is desperate for victory over Hearts to relieve the pressure he finds himself under amid Zurich's winless start to the new league campaign.

Around 800 Hearts fans have so far bought tickets and if the Tynecastle side can secure a decent result to take back to Edinburgh, raising hopes of group-stage football in the Europa League rather than the Conference League, then their trip will have been more than worthwhile.