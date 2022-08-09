Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Since his arrival last summer, Bruno Lage has had to deal with an extremely slim squad and that is definitely one of the factors that saw Wolves slip to 10th in the Premier League despite being outsiders for European football.

Wolves' Premier League opener at Elland Road could have finished differently on Saturday if Lage had the depth he's been craving for the last 12 months. Although Wolves started a fairly strong line-up against Leeds, the bench consisted of six players who had never started a Premier League game for the club.

An injury to Raul Jimenez in pre-season and Fabio SIlva's loan exit means that Wolves do not have a 'proper' first team striker and if the club want to succeed this season this needs to be addressed before the end of the window.

There is a lot of work for the club to do. However, it looks like the defeat at Leeds has been a wake up call to get some more players in. Despite the exit of club captain Conor Coady, the addition of Portuguese international Goncalo Guedes will see a much needed improvement to the front line.

Let's hope this is the start of more additions for Wolves.