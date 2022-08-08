We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Everton lost their opening game of the season to Chelsea and Ben Godfrey being stretchered off.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Terry: Every Evertonian knows how short we are in terms of strikers. That game suggests some of last seasons issues at centre-back are going to be repeated. Both these areas need urgent action. On a positive note James Tarkowski looks an excellent acquisition.

Vivien: It was not a bad performance from Everton. It's better than I thought they would be but we're crying out for a striker. I thought the fans were great. I really like Frank Lampard, I think he is working hard at trying to improve Everton and working with the players he has. I'm glad to say, I thought Chelsea were a bit sloppy.

Graeme: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is always injured and Richarlison is gone so what do Everton do? Loan out Simms, buy a left-back and more midfield and wing players. Either we're going to need to get 37 0-0 draws, or we're going down because we're never going to score. I already wish the season was over.

Mike: It is what we have expected. We defended well. Injuries hurt us and a silly decision cost us a penalty. It was a brave performance given the lack of options against a good, good team. We looked more balanced than last year. We will win games once we have an actual striker.