Brendan Rodgers was delighted after two Leicester City sides won on Saturday as they continue to ramp up preparations for the new Premier League season.

At Preston, Rodgers was on the touchline as Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes helped the Foxes to a 2-1 success, while assistant manager Chris Davies saw Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Callum Wright net in a 3-1 win over Derby.

"It’s not all about the winning at this stage, but the mentality we’re trying to frame with the players is that, if you play at a top club, they always want to win," Rodgers told the Leicester website., external

"That’s what I’ve always tried to bring to Leicester - that every game, whether it’s a pre-season friendly or whatever, you play to win.

"I was really pleased. In the first half, some of our football, the speed of our game, and the tactical idea of the team was very, very good."

Leicester kick off their league season at Brentford on 7 August, with their final friendly taking place against Sevilla at King Power Stadium next Saturday.

"We’ve got a lot of hard work to do during the week and it’ll be nice to be at home again," added Rodgers.

"We obviously haven’t been there for a couple of months, so it’ll be really good to get back."