Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the Community Shield on Saturday and both have seen significant summer transfer activity before what is expected to be another titanic title tussle this season.

Goalscoring in the Premier League last season wasn't exactly a big issue for City and Liverpool - they scored 99 and 94 goals respectively.

However, both sides have spent big on their forward line.

Liverpool's main signing of the summer was Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, who joined from Benfica for a club record £85m.

Klopp's side needed to bolster their attacking options given the departure of Sadio Mane after six trophy-laden seasons at Anfield.

You can vote on if Darwin Nunez will be a success this season and read more on the Community Shield here