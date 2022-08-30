Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea’s win over Leicester on Saturday was worth more than just three points.

After three games of the season, the Blues had won one, drawn one and lost one, in that order.

That meant something of a sinking feeling gripping fans around Stamford Bridge as the game against the Foxes kicked off, with the fresh optimism of a new campaign draining away in record time.

Chelsea have a bad habit of falling into a spiral once things go wrong, and when Conor Gallagher was sent off before half-time, the sense that we were witness example was overwhelming.

But the game changed when Raheem Sterling, stuck high up the pitch with few options around him, hit a speculative shot which took a deflection off a defender and looped into the net.

From there the game opened up, and it was the away team who were under pressure. What looked like it was going to be another morale-crushing defeat was transformed into a unifying victory.

Chelsea play two games this week and, if they win them both, their start will suddenly look respectable. That chance flick off a Leicester leg might have changed everything.

