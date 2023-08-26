Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I love the change that Ange Postecoglou has made already but I do think Tottenham will be much better in a couple of months than they are now. I wrote them off in the first couple of games because of that. The issue for Tottenham is if James Maddison will be fit.

Bournemouth have a new manager as well in Andoni Iraola and I saw them at Liverpool last week. They started well and got themselves ahead and then faded. I have a sneaking feeling for Tottenham in this one, but normally when I write Bournemouth off they get a result!

Joe's prediction: I can't give Spurs any points. I just don't have it in me. 1-0

