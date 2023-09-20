Frankfurt's Trapp eyes more European glory

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland in Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp will be a familiar face to some Scottish football fans.

He was a pivotal figure in the Europa League triumph against Rangers two years ago, saving brilliantly from Ryan Kent late on before denying Aaron Ramsey in the Seville shootout.

With Eintracht having qualified for the Conference League with a stoppage-time winner on the last day of the Bundesliga, Trapp is eyeing another European title.

The group-stage journey for the 33-year-old and his team-mates starts on Thursday against Aberdeen.

“There’s great anticipation," Trapp said at Wednesday's media conference.

"We worked for a year to be involved in Europe for the third time in a row. Tomorrow is the reward.

“Our aspiration is to be as successful as possible. It’s a new competition and we’re looking to come through the group stage, starting tomorrow.

"The Europa Conference League is a competition we haven’t been in before. The big goal is Athens [where the final is being held], but we can’t afford to get carried away.”