'We had a few run-ins' - MacLean & Montgomery set to renew rivalry

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean is relishing a first managerial meeting with Nick Montgomery after the pair "had a few run-ins" as players on opposite sides of the Sheffield divide.

MacLean takes his side to Easter Road on Saturday to face Hibs in Montgomery's first home game in charge since moving from A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Montgomery spent the bulk of his playing career patrolling the Sheffield United midfield and crossed paths with MacLean who spent three years as a Sheffield Wednesday striker.

“I played in a derby against him. We had a few run-ins there, probably kicked each other," said MacLean with a smile.

"He's another new young manager who plays a different way, has been in Australia.

"It’s good to pit your wits against different people and I’m looking forward to seeing him.

"It'll be different. I've watched his game against Kilmarnock and we've done a bit of work on him and Hibs and his old team so we know what to expect.

"It's his first home game so he'll be wanting a good performance from his team and it's up to us to stamp our authority and look to win."