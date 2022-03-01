Tuchel's trick 'backfired spectacularly'

Thomas Tuchel's decision to replace Edouard Mendy with Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Carabao Cup final was an attempt at a psychological trick that backfired, according to football journalist Rory Smith.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "I don’t like that trick, full stop.

"As soon as Tuchel did it - and he’s got a lot right at Chelsea in just over a year - you thought this is going to cost us here.

"It wasn’t that Mendy had a bad game and you think you have a better goalkeeper at saving penalties so you’ll bring him on. Mendy had looked completely unbeatable, to the point where there must be a psychological element to it in that Liverpool players wouldn’t have fancied looking at Mendy.

"It feels like an attempt to play some sort of psychological trick and it backfired spectacularly. If you bring on a keeper just to save the penalties, he’s got to save a penalty or at least look like he might save one. There weren’t many that you looked at Kepa and thought he got close to that. He was on the other side of the goal.

"I say that as someone who generally has a lot of sympathy with players cast in that role, but I don’t like bringing a goalkeeper on as a psychological trick.

"The whole thing was a bit odd."

