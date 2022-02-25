Chelsea v Liverpool: Team news

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will miss Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley with a groin injury as the Reds look for a first domestic cup in a decade.

Diogo Jota is a doubt with ankle ligament damage.

Chelsea's only definite injury absentee is left-back Ben Chilwell.

Boss Thomas Tuchel is not ruling out a return for full-back Reece James, who has been out for the European champions since December with a hamstring injury.

"He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions, he still has another session, let's see if I'm crazy enough to put him on the pitch or my reasoned side to take it step by step," said Tuchel.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed last month their regular cup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will play instead of Alisson, but Tuchel is undecided on whether to start Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy.

