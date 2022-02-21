BBC Sport

'Hale End boys shine again - now bring on Wolves'

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe! Our Hale End boys shining as they continuously do. Two great goals from our young superstars.

It was a great team selection from Arteta against Brentford. Pepe has come back from Afcon shining - I feel he will utilise the time he gets to show Arteta why he deserves the minutes.

We had a number of chances created which is positive. It was a great three points and crucial for Arsenal given the aim to finish in the top four this season.

It was unfortunate to concede so close to the full-time whistle. I really wanted that clean sheet with Ramsdale currently third behind Ederson and Alisson for Premier League shutouts this season.

But it was certainly a positive performance from the team. Now let's get the job done against Wolves.