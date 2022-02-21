Wolves’ defensive excellence has underpinned a run of form which has propelled Bruno Lage’s team into the race for a Champions League spot, believes former Ipswich and Leeds defender Alex Bruce.

Sunday’s 2-1 win over Leicester was a fifth in six Premier League games and leaves Wanderers six points behind Manchester United in fourth – but with two games in hand.

Only leaders Manchester City (17) have conceded less than the 18 goals Wolves have restricted opposing teams to so far this season.

“I love how well organised they are,” Bruce said on the Football Daily podcast. “That back three, they play it as well as anybody. They are so well drilled and go about their work very well.

“At set-pieces they are so well organised. They have lots of experience with Conor Coady and Max Kilman has had a fantastic season.

“I thought Leander Dendoncker was fanastic too against Leicester and getting Raul Jimenez back fit was a huge boost at just the right time when they needed him. He has come back and done well.

“A lot of players deserve all the plaudits they get and it will be interesting to see where they finish up this season.”

