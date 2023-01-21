St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We got back to the work rate to try to stop other teams scoring. We did everything we could to try to win the game. I can't fault the lads for the effort.

"We conceded at a very bad time. It just wasn't enough today but I'm happy with how we went about our business. In the second half we stayed in there. Remi pulled off a couple of great saves.

"We changed our back four tonight and I thought the lads performed really well. I would take that desire for the rest of the season. I hope the supporters appreciated the effort we put in today."