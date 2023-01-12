'It gives me real strength' - Mackay relishes responsibility of safety scrap

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Malky Mackay says the fear of letting down a club he loves is driving his bid for Scottish Premiership survival with Ross County.

The Staggies are bottom of the table after a six-game winless run which includes five defeats.

On Saturday they travel to fellow strugglers Motherwell who are just three points above.

"I feel responsibility," said Mackay. "I am the manager of the club, I throw my heart and soul into Ross County, I love it, it is a great club, good people.

"Until you walk in those shoes I don’t think people quite get the realisation of the stakeholders that are involved, the players, the staff, the public, the press, and the ownership.

"All of those you have responsibilities to and that is what it boils down to.

"That is something I embrace and love being involved in. The respect I get from these players, the staff and the ownership of the club, it gives me real strength to make sure we do everything we can here to get us back into a situation where we are not going down."