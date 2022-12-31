Celtic media conference - key points

Postecoglou revealed that he had already secured his January transfer priorities ahead of Monday's derby with Rangers and stated there is "no great urgency" about any other business.

But Celtic may be forced back into the market if players depart.

Latest signing Tomoki Iwata has not yet arrived after his move from Yokahama F Marinos was confirmed on Friday.

But Canada right-back Alistair Johnston and Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi could be available to debut against Rangers on Monday should international clearance be secured following their 1 January transfers.

Josip Juranovic is available despite not featuring since his return from the World Cup, but fellow right-back Anthony Ralston is still absent with a back problem.

Left-back Greg Taylor has already recovered from the tight muscle that forced him off against Hibernian, but midfielder Sead Haksabanovic will miss out again with a foot injury.

Midfielder David Turnbull completes a two-match suspension, while Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy remain out.

Postecoglou says Celtic will not alter their style of play for the visit to Ibrox and expects a tight match against Rangers.