Joelinton's display in Newcastle's win over Leicester earned him a place in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Crooks said: "The more I watched Leicester's home defeat by Newcastle, the worse it seemed to get.

"Daniel Amartey started the rot, giving away a penalty with an awful attempt to win the ball from Joelinton, when staying on his feet was all that was required. Joelinton then helped himself to Newcastle's third, a goal his performance richly deserved.

"Leicester's defending can only be described as abject, with not one Leicester defender prepared to challenge Joelinton in the air from the set-piece.

"Newcastle finished Monday sitting second in the Premier League, before Manchester City reclaimed that position on Wednesday. Should they beat Leeds on Saturday, Newcastle could go into the New Year well set for a serious attempt to establish themselves as a top-four side."

See Garth's team in full here