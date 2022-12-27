Dundee Utd v Ross County: Pick of the stats
Dundee United have won both of their two midweek league games this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday); they last won three such matches in a row in the top flight in March 2011 under Peter Houston.
Ross County have only won two of their last 10 away leagues games (D2 L6), although those wins have come in their last four such outings (W2 L2).
Each of Dundee United’s last six league goals against Ross County have been scored in the second half of matches.
Since the Scottish Premiership was rebranded in 2013, Ross County have lost 75% of their visits to Dundee United in the competition (P8 W2 D0 L6); only at Celtic (80%) and Rangers (78%) do they have a higher ratio of defeats away from home in the top flight in this time.