Hammell urges players to take responsibility against Rangers

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell wants his players to take more responsibility on the pitch as they bid to bounce back from the shock collapse against Kilmarnock when they visit Rangers on Wednesday.

Hammell went through the positives of their performance against Killie on Friday with his players after they squandered a two-goal lead to draw against 10 men.

But he also warned they need to start getting over the line in matches.

"I have watched it back a few times,” Hammell said. “When you speak after the game, that's not the time to say 'we did well with this and that'. The emotion is still there, it's a game we should have won.

"But after the game we sat in here till late and looked at it back. Everything that we worked on, to the best part, we did it and did it well. We scored a couple of good goals, we could have and should have scored more.

"Everything we are looking for in terms of stats, possession and territory, creation, corners, we were strong. It was just being clinical in both boxes that has cost us again.

"We have a two-and-a-half-minute spell within that game that didn't go our way and it cost us two points.

"The players on the pitch need to take ownership of that, take responsibility for not getting three points.

"When we get into that position it's something we need to work on for sure but they need to take responsibility and be professional enough, after the good work they have done, to get over the line.

"We need to put the game at the weekend to bed now and take as many positive as we can and be as prepared as we can be. We will go there (Ibrox) and try to win the game, that will never change."