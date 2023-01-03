Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea are continuing talks with Benfica about signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner has a release clause of about £106m, having joined the Portuguese club in August.

If Chelsea agreed to that amount it would eclipse the existing record fee of £98m paid for Romelu Lukaku and add to the record total of about £270m spent by the new ownership last summer.

Why do Chelsea want Fernandez?

Zach Lowy, Portuguese football podcaster and co-creator of 'Breaking the Lines'

It's hard to overestimate just how good Fernandez has been for Benfica. He didn't have any break whatsoever this summer after arriving from Argentina and was quickly ushered into the starting line-up under the new manager Roger Schmidt.

The first time I saw Fernandez was Benfica's league opener against Arouca, when he scored just before half-time. I remember a feeling I rarely get when I watch players for the first time - that the game comes so naturally to him.

He really has the complete skill set. He's been playing in the double pivot with Florentino Luis, who has more of a defensive profile and he has that mix of a deep-lying playmaker and a box-to-box midfielder.

The one flaw he has is being a bit rash in his tackles; he can get himself booked early on so he might need to adjust that, but his biggest skillset is just how complete he is.

