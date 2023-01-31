As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Brentford still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Peter: I believe we should take Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham.

Neil: David Raya stays and signs a new contract. If not, he’s sold in this window (max value) and a quality goalkeeper of his standard is signed. Spence would be a good signing. Cover for Ivan Toney regardless of his potential ban. Offload Keane Lewis-Potter to Hull on loan/transfer to let him develop. Creative midfield player and holding player.

Copenhagen on Thames: Anyone who was watching the Bees closely last season will tell you that we were in trouble when Raya and Toney were injured. With so much interest in Raya and Toney's potential ban upcoming, we need back up badly. How about Keylor Navas or Yassine Bounou in the net and Goncalo Ramos?

Alan: Keeping hold of Raya is a must (until the end of the season). He has earned a big move in my eyes. Do we need another forward? With everything up in the air with Toney, is it best to get another forward in? But, saying that, Ivan is giving his all and now down to the FA, the unknown is the scary bit.