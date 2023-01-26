Guardiola on Arsenal, Arteta and Foden injury
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup fourth round tie with Arsenal on Friday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
He was full of praise for his former assistant - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "I don’t know what my part on him was but his influence on me was massive. He was so important in helping me become a better manager."
Asked if Arteta would have been a good option to replace him at City, he replied: "I'm pretty sure if I left and he would be here, he'd be the best option. But I extend my contract, I'm sorry. It couldn't happen."
Guardiola said he always knew Arteta's heart was with Arsenal: "We score a lot of goals here and he always jumped and celebrated, except against one team. Then I jumped and he was just sitting there. It was Arsenal."
He praised Arsenal for standing by Arteta: "The biggest compliment for Arsenal, for backing him in the bad moments and trusting him and keeping him and relying on him."
On Phil Foden's foot injury he said: "It is getting better." He will be assessed after training."
On facing league leaders Arsenal he added: "The FA Cup is a different competition. We have to prove ourselves and our level against a team that has been the best. We have to show how close or how far away we are. We have to be at our best or it'll be difficult."