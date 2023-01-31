Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle made their first signing of the January transfer window this weekend - and it was a contentious one. One that has divided opinion among the fanbase and media... The £45 million signing of Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old has swapped Merseyside for Tyneside in a move that he says will excel his career! Having rebuffed offers from Chelsea last summer, Gordon insists he always had Newcastle as his first-choice destination - saying the city, the club and the gaffer suit him. Promising the Geordie faithful that they are yet to see the best of him on the pitch has got fans excited to see if he can deliver his potential.

Eyebrows have been raised over the price tag of Gordon - a player that has seven goals in 78 games coming for a fee just shy of £50 million may seem a lot.

But, for context, Chelsea just paid £90 million for a young Ukrainian winger in Mudryk so, bearing in mind ‘the English tax’, this could be a good bit of business. Especially with Gordon having his best years ahead of him, bags of potential and raw talent, if anyone can get that out of him - it’s Eddie Howe.

Howe completely turned round the fortunes of Paraguayan winger Miguel Almiron, who went from goal-shy figures of one in 40 Premier League games under the previous management, to hitting eight goals in a row in the Premier League before the World Cup break. As well as turning failed striker Joelinton into one of the best powerhouse midfield enforcers in the league!

This gives me complete faith that Eddie Howe can work his magic once again and transform Anthony Gordon from an England U21 international to a starter for the national senior side.