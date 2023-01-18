Celtic 4-0 St Mirren - what did the manager say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Radio Scotland after the match at Celtic Park: "Celtic were excellent tonight. I think the disappointing thing for me is we conceded two set plays, our first all year.

"They didn't have to work for those two goals.

"We stood off them too much, and when we did win the ball we didn't have enough real belief. As a collective we learn from that.

"We've done it fairly well up to now and shown that we do have the quality to break and pick passes, but we didn't tonight and we had too many people not at the top of their game and you can't come here and have that.

"We didn't deserve anything tonight. Sometimes you have to credit the opposition.

"We'll reset and be ready for Saturday."

Asked about possible transfers in or out, the St Mirren boss added: "There certainly won't be any incomings I would doubt - you've seen our financial statement. Every club at this level is open to bids from clubs with more money.

"We're no different to anyone else and we just have to be reactive to what happens."