Brighton duo Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister both believe they had the "best seasons" of their careers in the Seagulls' 2021-22 campaign.

Netherlands defender Veltman was a near ever-present, playing 34 times as Brighton recorded their best top-flight finish of ninth place.

Veltman, 30, won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax and reached the Europa League final and Champions League semi-final with the Amsterdam club.

But he told Brighton's website:, external “This probably is my best season in terms of how I have played. The Premier League is the toughest competition in the world.

“It’s difficult to be consistent in the Premier League and I saw a lot of messages on my Instagram ‘that guy is so consistent, he’s always at least 7/10'."

Argentina midfielder Mac Allister, meanwhile, netted five times in 33 matches.

“It has been the best season of my career and I have improved on a lot of things, as a human being and as a footballer," Mac Allister said.

“I feel like a Premier League player now. But I always want to improve, I will keep working hard because it’s very important for me."