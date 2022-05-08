Hibernian interim coach David Gray was pleased to have defender Ryan Porteous back in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Porteous returned from suspension as Hibs fought back to secure a point at home.

"I thought Ryan was fantastic - he's not played for a few weeks so it was always going to be a bit of a risk at this stage to throw him in and see how he was, but he didn't show any signs of rustiness," said Gray.

"He's trained exceptionally well, he works really hard, and I think he's a fantastic player. He's a top centre-half at this level."