Leicester 3-0 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Leicester’s 3-0 win over Norwich is just their second win by at least three goals in the Premier League this season, after beating Newcastle 4-0 in December, while it’s the third time they’ve done so to a side managed by Dean Smith (also twice v Aston Villa, 4-1 in December 2019 and 4-0 in March 2020).

Norwich have now lost 25 Premier League games this season, only losing more in a single Premier League season in 2019-20 (27). They are also now the second side in the Premier League to lose at least 25 games in two different seasons after Sunderland, who have done so in 2002-03 (27), 2005-06 (29) and 2016-17 (26).

Brendan Rodgers has now beaten Dean Smith in four of their five Premier League meetings (L1); against managers he’s faced at least five times in the competition, only versus Martin Jol (100% - 5/5) and Roy Hodgson (83% - 5/6) does he have a better win rate in the competition (80%).