Manchester City have ramped up their interest in Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as they look to steal a march on Liverpool, who have also identified the 20-year-old England international as a future target. (Mail), external

Real Madrid could make a move for City forward Gabriel Jesus this summer. The 25-year-old is also a target for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. (Sun), external

Elsewhere, Newcastle United's move for City centre-back Nathan Ake is proving difficult. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

