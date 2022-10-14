Marsch acknowledges Arsenal's title challenge
- Published
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says Arsenal have to be considered as title contenders after an outstanding start of nine wins from their opening 10 games.
The Gunners laid down a marker with a 3-2 victory over Liverpool last Sunday and Marsch knows his side face a difficult challenge at Elland Road this weekend.
"I think [Mikel Arteta] is the most under-rated manager in the league," said Marsch. "He's done an incredible job.
"The combination of the way they play and the clarity of their roles along with their individual quality has made them very difficult to deal with.
"We know they're a good team with quality but we're calculated with our game plan. We know we have to be at our best against such an opponent.
"My belief in this group is as strong as it's ever been."