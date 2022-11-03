K﻿ilmarnock manager Derek McInnes wants to kick off "a big week" with a "brilliant" weekend buzz by defeating Livingston on Friday night.

“A midweek game under the lights is always a bit extra special," said McInnes, whose side are looking to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to St Johnstone last time out.

"﻿It's the start of the weekend so if you win it you feel brilliant for the whole weekend and can go and watch a game on the Saturday knowing you have won it and enjoying everything else in front of you. But again if you lose it can make it an even tougher weekend.

“The fans will respond and come out in good numbers and the home form has been good so hopefully we can feel good about ourselves after the game."