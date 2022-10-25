Rice sets the tone as Hammers hit 1999 home mark
Declan Rice set an incredible passing standard on a night where West Ham set an eye-catching mark with their home form.
The Hammers have five wins in a row at home in all competitions. The last time they achieved such a mark came in October 1999.
Said Benrahma was heavily involved and scored his first league goal of the season. His penalty was his eighth shot of the match, three more than Bournemouth had as a team and his most in a single Premier League game.
98.6% - Declan Rice completed 69 of the 70 passes he attempted for West Ham United tonight (98.6%), the highest percentage completed by a West Ham player in a Premier League game on record (min. 50 passes attempted). Tidy. pic.twitter.com/MtGwA98zrT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2022
