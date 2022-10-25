D﻿eclan Rice set an incredible passing standard on a night where West Ham set an eye-catching mark with their home form.

T﻿he Hammers have five wins in a row at home in all competitions. The last time they achieved such a mark came in October 1999.

Said Benrahma was heavily involved and scored his first league goal of the season. His penalty was his eighth shot of the match, three more than Bournemouth had as a team and his most in a single Premier League game.