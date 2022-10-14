Manchester United have lost just one of their past 37 home league games against Newcastle (W27 D9) - a 1-0 defeat in December 2013 under David Moyes.

Newcastle have conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than they have against any other opponent (113), while only against Arsenal (33) have they lost more often in the competition than versus the Red Devils (32).

After not scoring in his first seven Premier League appearances against Newcastle, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted seven in his past five against the Magpies.