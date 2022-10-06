G﻿raham Potter seems to be "relishing the opportunity" at Chelsea after a resounding win over Italian champions AC Milan in the Champions League.

T﻿hat's the view of former West Ham centre-back Matthew Upson who is very impressed with the Chelsea boss's demeanour on the touchline.

"﻿He doesn't look fazed by anything," Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I like that about him and genuinely think he's relishing the opportunity.

"﻿Versatility is key to his team winning and dominating games and he has got unbelievable options. It plays to his strengths."

E﻿x-Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic agreed, saying Potter fully deserves his shot at a big club.

"﻿He's very assured in what he does," said Begovic. "He has a lot of confidence in the work he's translating to his players and his team. That's what has given him success.

"﻿This was a really big step in the right direction."

