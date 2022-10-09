Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, speaking to Sky Sports: "The first half was one of the best 45 minutes we’ve had since I’ve been here. It was a shame to go in 1-1 at half time.

"When you go through matches we have had we have had moments where we are on top of things but don’t score enough goals.

"But the first half was really good and we were unlucky to go in 1-1.

"I feel like the first half we had a bunch of good performances and the team was really clear. The game was there to be taken at 1-0 and if we got the second we would be talking about a different scoreline.

"For the second half they made some adjustments so we had to make some adjustments too. Then the game was in the balance a bit.

"In total this is a step in the right direction for me. Of course we have to get results along the way but we are doing OK. We just have to keep pushing."